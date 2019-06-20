Earlier this week, some Ghanaian traders forcefully closed down the shops of their Nigerian counterparts at Suame Magazine in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The attack came in the wake of several allegations levelled against Nigerians over the recent increase in crimes and kidnappings in Ghana.

However, the Ashanti regional police command has warned that it will deal with any Ghanaian trader who foments trouble.

The command said it held a meeting with the members of the Ghana Union Traders Association and their Nigerian counterparts on Tuesday.

PRO of the regional police command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said the Police will not tolerate vandalism of any form.

“They have also assured us that they will talk to their members and whoever misbehaves again, they will give that person up and allow the security to do their work,” he told the media.

“We sent our men in mufti to go to Suame only for them to meet these characters and the behaviour they put up. We decided to use dialogue but we are saying that after their meeting if anybody tries to foment trouble that person would be dealt with mercilessly.”

Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has also condemned the actions by the Ghanaian traders who forcibly shut down shops owned and operated by Nigerians at the Suame Magazine.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said if any Nigerian violates the laws, the appropriate authorities are the ones to deal with them adding that no Ghanaian must take the law into their own hands.