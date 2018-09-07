Former Supreme Court judge V.C.R.A.C Crabbe reportedly dead

news

Former Supreme Court of Ghana Justice, Vincent Cyril Richard Arthur Charles (V.C.R.A.C) Crabbe has passed away, according to reports.

The revered lawyer died after a short illness on Friday morning, a family member confirmed.

Born on 29 October 1923 at Ussher town in Accra, Gold Coast, he was educated at the Government Junior and Senior Boys Schools in Accra.

Crabbe was Special Commissioner to the 1968 Constitutional Commission; Legislative Draftsmen to the 1969 Constituent Assembly which drafted the 1969 Constitution of Ghana. He was the Chairman of the 1979 Constituent Assembly and drafted the 1979 Constitution of Ghana.

He was 95