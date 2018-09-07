Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Former Supreme Court judge V.C.R.A.C Crabbe reportedly dead


RIP Former Supreme Court judge V.C.R.A.C Crabbe reportedly dead

  • Published:
Former Supreme Court judge V.C.R.A.C Crabbe reportedly dead play

Former Supreme Court judge V.C.R.A.C Crabbe reportedly dead

Former Supreme Court of Ghana Justice, Vincent Cyril Richard Arthur Charles (V.C.R.A.C) Crabbe has passed away, according to reports.

The revered lawyer died after a short illness on Friday morning, a family member confirmed.

Born on 29 October 1923 at Ussher town in Accra, Gold Coast, he was educated at the Government Junior and Senior Boys Schools in Accra.

READ ALSO: Ghana needs a National Identity document – Justice Crabbe

Former Supreme Court judge V.C.R.A.C Crabbe reportedly dead play

Former Supreme Court judge V.C.R.A.C Crabbe reportedly dead

 

Crabbe was Special Commissioner to the 1968 Constitutional Commission; Legislative Draftsmen to the 1969 Constituent Assembly which drafted the 1969 Constitution of Ghana. He was the Chairman of the 1979 Constituent Assembly and drafted the 1979 Constitution of Ghana.

He was 95

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Defilement: 9-year old girl partially paralyzed after attempted rape by teacher Defilement 9-year old girl partially paralyzed after attempted rape by teacher
'Chained by Begging': Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to child beggars on the street 'Chained by Begging' Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to child beggars on the street
Insensitivity: Our children are not safe under Akufo-Addo - Ofosu Ampofo Insensitivity Our children are not safe under Akufo-Addo - Ofosu Ampofo
Disaster: Bagre Dam spillage and its devastating aftermath Disaster Bagre Dam spillage and its devastating aftermath
Tragedy: Six die in Kumasi flood Tragedy Six die in Kumasi flood
Transportation: Yellow tricycles putting taxis out of business in Tamale Transportation Yellow tricycles putting taxis out of business in Tamale

Recommended Videos

Local News: Chinese manager arrested for stabbing factory hand worker Local News Chinese manager arrested for stabbing factory hand worker
Chained By Begging: Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to child beggars Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to child beggars
Local News: 14,000 jobless nurses and midwives to be employed soon Local News 14,000 jobless nurses and midwives to be employed soon



Top Articles

1 Cleanliness NPP man reveals why Nana Addo reshuffled Cecilia Dapaah to...bullet
2 Gargantuan Promises '14,000 jobless nurses and midwives to be employed...bullet
3 Timely Intervention Dr. Obengfo saves a dying man in courtbullet
4 Chained by Begging Anas returns with another explosive documentary...bullet
5 Health Scare 3 out 10 food vendors in the Volta Region have...bullet
6 Revelations Fake, doomsday prophets have bleached faces –...bullet
7 Duty Truck Manufacturer Sinotruk International to establish...bullet
8 Rebellion One dead following attack on Police at Agbogbloshiebullet
9 Homecoming Ghanaian fraudster Kweku Adoboli to be...bullet
10 Insubordination If you disrespect me I will sack you -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
3 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
9 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
10 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank...bullet

Local

File Photo
Assault Chinese manager arrested for stabbing factory hand worker
Tithing is biblical; churches need money to function – Apostle Onyinah
Tithing is biblical; churches need money to function – Apostle Onyinah
Sheik I.C Quaye
Fulfilment 1st batch of Hajj pilgrims to return on September 6
Demolition Hassan Ayariga drags Ga East Assembly to court