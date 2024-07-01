ADVERTISEMENT
Freddie Blay and son sue Okudzeto Ablakwa over Labadi Beach Hotel allegations

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Freddie Blay and his son, Kwame Blay, in two separate lawsuits, have sued Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for defamatory publications that falsely implicate them in the alleged theft of state property.

Freddie Blay and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

While Kwame Blay's lawsuit is solely against the North Tongu MP, Freddie Blay's suit also names Media General and Johnnie Hughes as defendants.

In the law suit, Kwame Blay emphasises that he is a distinct individual from his brother, Kwaw, and has no involvement in the activities of the Polo Beach Club or any entity affiliated with it.

He categorically states that he has never dealt with Loic Devos Jnr, who is currently in a legal dispute with one of his brother's businesses, Press Xpress.

Former NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay
Kwame claims that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's allegations of him stealing state land and being involved in a scheme to cheat Loic are entirely false and have significantly damaged his business and reputation.

Kwame questions why a lawmaker would publicly adjudicate a private dispute and cause public disaffection for one of the parties.

Freddie Blay, also alleges that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's actions were motivated by malice, given the proximity to elections, and were aimed at ruining his hard-earned reputation.

He asserts that the published information about his sons and his family is entirely false. Freddie also claims that Media General and Johnnie Hughes published untruths intended to tarnish his reputation.

He highlights that Johnnie Hughes, on his show Johnnie's Bite, amplified Ablakwa's statements and denigrated him as if presenting factual information, further damaging his reputation.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa accused the Blay family of attempting to illegally acquire land belonging to Labadi Beach Hotel, a state-owned property in Accra.

