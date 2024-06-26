ADVERTISEMENT
Here are all the properties allegedly owned by former NDC MP Inusah Fuseini in Dubai

Evans Annang

An investigative report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) in May 2024 alleges that Inusah Abdulai Bistav Fuseini, a former Ghanaian Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and ex-MP for Tamale Central, owns over US$6 million in real estate in Dubai.

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini
The report, titled "How Dirty Money Finds a Home in Dubai Real Estate," details 20 apartments across six luxurious areas in Dubai linked to Fuseini.

These properties are valued at a total of US$6,940,330 and are spread across The One at Jumeirah Village Triangle, Wyndham Dubai Marina, Millennium Palace, Sky City Central Hotel, The One at Jumeirah Village Circle, and The One Hotel.

The report highlights Dubai's appeal for stashing wealth due to its financial secrecy, absence of property taxes, and political stability.

Three other Ghanaians were also named: Anthony Alfred Benin, a former judge on Ghana's Supreme Court and the ECOWAS Court of Justice; Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, a former finance director of Ghana's Electoral Commission, who co-owns two properties; and Moses Aduko Asaga, a former MP and chief executive of the National Petroleum Authority, with one property linked to him.

Below are the full list of properties in Inusah Fuseini’s name:

The One at Jumeirah Village Triangle:

  • $331,700
  • $331,700
  • $332,200
  • $332,200
  • $338,300

Wyndham Dubai Marina:

  • $309,400
  • $462,700
Millennium Palace:

  • $394,800
  • $498,400
  • $494,500
  • $499,400
Report on Inusah Fuseini's Dubai properties
Sky Central Hotel:

  • $301,600
  • $305,500
  • $305,500
  • $340,200
The One At Jumeirah Village Circle:

  • $313,100
  • $313,100
  • $313,100

The One Hotel:

  • $361,500
  • $361,500
