Freedom for COP Tetteh Yohuno as High Court dismisses lawsuit against Deputy IGP job

In his judicial review application, Amantey claimed that the actions of the president and the police council constituted an illegality. However, Justice Richard Apietu, in delivering the court's ruling, stated that “the supervisory jurisdiction of the High Court was not properly invoked in this case.” He emphasised that the President and the Police Council, in this context, were exercising administrative powers rather than adjudicatory functions, which are typically the purview of lower adjudicating bodies.