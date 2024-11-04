Freedom for COP Tetteh Yohuno as High Court dismisses lawsuit against Deputy IGP job

The application was brought forth by Emmanuel Felix Amantey, a lecturer who argued that the appointment of a Deputy IGP for operations was beyond the powers of both the police council and the presidency. Amantey contended that the Ghanaian Constitution and the Ghana Police Service Act do not explicitly recognise such a role, asserting that the only relevant document, the police service regulation, does not accommodate a deputy in charge of operations.
The High Court in Accra has ruled in favour of Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, dismissing a lawsuit that sought to prevent him from serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP) in charge of operations.
In his judicial review application, Amantey claimed that the actions of the president and the police council constituted an illegality. However, Justice Richard Apietu, in delivering the court's ruling, stated that “the supervisory jurisdiction of the High Court was not properly invoked in this case.” He emphasised that the President and the Police Council, in this context, were exercising administrative powers rather than adjudicatory functions, which are typically the purview of lower adjudicating bodies.
Justice Apietu concluded by dismissing the application, thereby allowing COP Tetteh Yohuno to continue in his role as Deputy IGP, a decision that upholds the administrative processes of the police and the presidency.
When President Akufo-Addo appointed Tetteh Yohuno as Deputy IGP in July, some critics said it was a clandestine attempt to cripple the Inspector-General of Police, Dr Akuffo Dampare, who some people alleged was not the current government's favourite IGP.