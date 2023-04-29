ADVERTISEMENT
Galamsey report: Gabby Otchere sues Frimpong-Boateng for GH¢10m over Galamsey allegations

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a legal practitioner and leading member of the incumbent government NPP has sued a former Minister of Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng for defamation and demanding a sum of GHC 10,000,000 following allegations in the Galamsey report authored in 2021.

A legal suit filed by Mr. Otchere-Darko at the High Court demands a sum of GH¢10,000,000 from the former minister in damages including Aggravated and/or Exemplary Damages for Defamation for libel”

Mr. Otchere-Darko also demands an apology and retraction from Prof. Frimpong-Boateng.

“An apology for and retraction of the words complained of and the particularized supra. A perpetual injunction restraining the defendant whether by himself, his servants, agents or assigns from repeating similar or other defamatory words against the plaintiff,”

In an authored Galamsey report, the latter accused Mr. Otchere-Darko of interfering in the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) which he (Prof. Frimpong-Boateng) chaired but the lawyer has denied all allegations.

