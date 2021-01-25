The former soccer star is expected to be in attendance with Sierra Leonean President, Julius Maada Bio.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Information, other top dignitaries from the sub-region will be in attendance during the final funeral ceremony.

Mamadou Tangara, The Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Ibn Chambas, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel as well as delegations from the ECOWAS Commission, Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria are also expected at the state funeral.

The late Jerry John Rawlings goes home on January 27

The state funeral for the late former President Rawlings will be held at Independence Square in Accra from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

His mortal remains is currently being filed past by the general public and some political leaders at the Accra International Conference Centre.