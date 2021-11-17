The teachers and a headmaster were arrested at the Dwamena Akenten M/A JHS examination centre after they were spotted desperately solving the objective part of the Social Studies paper.
GES investigates 9 teachers caught over BECE malpractice
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has set a four-member committee to investigate the alleged involvement of examination malpractice in the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) recorded in the Offinso South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.
A source said "The committee has begun sittings. Statements have already been taken from them and so by close of the day the committee would have finished its work and when they are found culpable they would face the appropriate sanctions."
Also, an invigilator, at the Senase R/C Basic School centre, was arrested for taking shots of the Social Studies paper administered Monday, November 15, 2021, and sending them to a friend to solve for him.
About 571, 894 candidates are writing the examination at 2,158 centres across the country.
