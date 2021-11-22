According to the multiple award-winning journalist and Editor-in-chief of The Fourth Estate, he has seen an “MoU that the GJA wants to sign and surrender the Ghana International Press Centre to the Ministry of Information to build an office complex for the National Media Commission and the Right to Information Commission, which will also house the GJA. The so-called edifice shall be called The Freedom House.”
"GJA hijacked by people whose tenure has ended” - Manasseh says it makes journalists “look stupid”
Renowned investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has chastised fellow journalists for keeping quiet while Affail Monney and his team continue to lead the Ghana Journalist Association and take far-reaching decisions although their tenure has expired.
In a Facebook post on his page, he argued that such a decision will defeat the original purpose of the International Press Centre and must not be entertained.
He added that the “GJA awards will not be held this year because the association has been hijacked by people who are not willing to leave office despite the fact that their tenure ended in 2020.”
Mr. Awuni called on Affail Money to stop holding himself up as the President of the GJA, adding that the silence of journalists who are due-paying members smacks of double standards.
“What moral right do you have to report about bad governance elsewhere when your own association has been hijacked by people whose tenure has ended?” Manasseh quizzed.
He went further to call for the establishment of an interim team to steer the affairs of the GJA until an election is held to elect new leadership.
