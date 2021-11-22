According to the woman who wrote to the Sister-Sister relationship show hosted by Jessica Opare-Saforo on Citi FM/Citi TV, her fiancé returned home late and was heavily drunk.
Ghanaian man leaves home during argument with fiancée, returns with female pant in pocket
A Ghanaian woman is seeking advice as to whether or not to call off her forthcoming marriage after finding a female pant in the pocket of her fiancé who had left the house angry following a heated argument.
She suspects that the man might have cheated on her with another woman although their intended marriage is in the pipeline.
“Good evening sisters, I have a delicate issue. Last night, my fiancé and I had a heated argument and he stormed out of the house. He came back very late and was heavily drunk. The next morning, I found a woman’s pantie in his pocket. I’m so angry and want to call off the marriage. Please advise,” she said in the letter.
Her issue divided the views of the panellists on the show as one of them, Olivia thought the discovery was a solid basis to cancel the wedding, while Claudia who joined the show from Berlin, Germany via zoom thought the man could have been trapped, so the lady should exercise restraint and have a conversation with him before taking a decision.
Just as the panellists were divided on the matter, so were the followers of the Sister-Sister Facebook page.
Some of them held the view that the woman might end up taking a hasty irredeemable decision if she opts out of the marriage without investigating first. But others too said the man has proven to be a cheat and may do more if she sweeps this incident under the carpet and ties the knot with him.
