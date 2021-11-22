Ghanaian man leaves home during argument with fiancée, returns with female pant in pocket

She suspects that the man might have cheated on her with another woman although their intended marriage is in the pipeline.

“Good evening sisters, I have a delicate issue. Last night, my fiancé and I had a heated argument and he stormed out of the house. He came back very late and was heavily drunk. The next morning, I found a woman’s pantie in his pocket. I’m so angry and want to call off the marriage. Please advise,” she said in the letter.

Her issue divided the views of the panellists on the show as one of them, Olivia thought the discovery was a solid basis to cancel the wedding, while Claudia who joined the show from Berlin, Germany via zoom thought the man could have been trapped, so the lady should exercise restraint and have a conversation with him before taking a decision.

Just as the panellists were divided on the matter, so were the followers of the Sister-Sister Facebook page.