19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

The news outlet reports that the victim, identified simply as Akos (not her real name) recounted her ordeal on Anopa Bofoↄ morning show on Angel 102.9 FM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

She disclosed that she met her mother and her brother in a single room they all shared with the last male child, having sex.

She further revealed that her mother and brother’s amorous relationship has been ongoing for a long time, which even caused the separation between her stepfather and her mother.

According to Akos, anytime her mother visited the husband, his younger brother got angry, a situation that led to the physical abuse of her mother.

She alleged in the interview that her mother and brother conspired to kill her because she has become a nuisance to their incestuous love affair.

According to her, she woke up to see the two incestuous lovebirds pulling out her intestines after stabbing her.

She added that an Aunty of hers in the same house took her around several hospitals for medical care. She claimed that they first visited Ga West Municipal hospital, later to Korle Bu then to Ridge hospital but they all didn’t have beds to accommodate her.

Although the 37 Military Hospital too didn’t have beds, they managed to convince the doctor on duty to attend to her.