Man walks boldly to police, confesses to killing wife and four kids: "Detain me for 6 months"

Tuko.co.ke reports that the suspect identified as Paul Murage Njuki handed over himself to the police on the evening of Monday, November 29.

It remains a mystery why the young man chose to eliminate his entire family.

After the incriminating confession, the suspect then took police officers to the scene where he dumped the lifeless bodies of his family and showed the officers the very weapons he used in committing the heinous crime.

It is reported that officers found a slasher and an axe from the nearby bush where the suspect took them.

The victims were identified as Millicent Muthoni (wife), Nelly Wawira, Gifton Muthoni, Sheromit Muthoni and Clifton Murage, a police report revealed.

The corpses of the victims have been deposited at Kerugoya hospital mortuary for autopsy while the suspect is in detention at the Kianyaga Police Station helping with investigations.

However, interestingly, the Gichugu sub-county Police Commander Anthony Mbogo is reported as saying that the suspect, after his shocking confession, pleaded with him to detain him for six months because he was selling bhang, an edible mixture made from the buds, leaves, and flowers of the female cannabis, or marijuana, plant.