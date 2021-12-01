RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Man walks boldly to police, confesses to killing wife and four kids: "Detain me for 6 months"

Police officers could not believe the bravado with which a 35-year-old man walked to their station to voluntarily confess to killing his 38-year-old wife and his four children.

Impotent man butchers wife for taunting him with Rihanna's song

The bizarre incident occurred at Kathata village in Gichugu of Kenya’s Kirinyaga county and has left residents in shock.

Tuko.co.ke reports that the suspect identified as Paul Murage Njuki handed over himself to the police on the evening of Monday, November 29.

It remains a mystery why the young man chose to eliminate his entire family.

After the incriminating confession, the suspect then took police officers to the scene where he dumped the lifeless bodies of his family and showed the officers the very weapons he used in committing the heinous crime.

It is reported that officers found a slasher and an axe from the nearby bush where the suspect took them.

The victims were identified as Millicent Muthoni (wife), Nelly Wawira, Gifton Muthoni, Sheromit Muthoni and Clifton Murage, a police report revealed.

The corpses of the victims have been deposited at Kerugoya hospital mortuary for autopsy while the suspect is in detention at the Kianyaga Police Station helping with investigations.

However, interestingly, the Gichugu sub-county Police Commander Anthony Mbogo is reported as saying that the suspect, after his shocking confession, pleaded with him to detain him for six months because he was selling bhang, an edible mixture made from the buds, leaves, and flowers of the female cannabis, or marijuana, plant.

“I was shocked and ordered by officers to investigate him, where he shocked my officers by telling them he had killed his wife Millicent Muthono 38 and their four children,” the police commander said as quoted by Tuko.co.ke.

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Serious prayer & tongue-speaking by passengers as aeroplane develops fault mid-air (video)

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

