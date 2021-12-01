Primary pupils mould blocks to build single room for mum of their mate who died of tumour

According to Yen.com.gh, the late Prosper was an award-winning footballer who represented his school in competitions and usually got selected to play in other zones when he was under 13.

Before his death, Afi Antonio Foundation was funding portions of the treatment through social media fundraising, the news website reports.

The mother of the deceased youngster who has been living in a structure made with dry woods and roofed with thatch will soon have a better place to lay her head.

Afi Antonio Foundation which initiated the building project for the poor woman has expressed gratitude to the late Prosper’s former schoolmates “who helped in moulding the blocks and his teachers making sure everything goes well”.

The leader of the foundation, Afi Antonio took to her Facebook page to share photos of the woman’s old structure and the new one that her organisation has built for her.

The elderly woman who she said “has really suffered in this life” is seen in one of the photos standing in front of her old structure.

“Remember Prosper our little brother we lost to a cancerous tumour recently?

“We promised building a single room for his mother who has really suffered in this life.