Ghana is not in a good place in the spiritual realm – Owusu Bempah

He prophesied that this is not a good sign for the country.

“I am not causing fear and panic but in the spiritual realm Ghana is not in a good position in 2024, take my prophecies seriously,” he said.

“The gates through which the devil will walk to cause havoc have been opened. One of the gates that God’s angels would walk through to bless the nation has been shut, leaving only one.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The net effect is that three gates have been opened for the devil to attack this country, it is not a good sign,” he prophesied during the 31st watch night service on Sunday.

Relatedly, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of World Wide Miracle has bemoaned the current state of Ghana.

I didn’t like what God showed me about the 2020 election outcome - Owusu Bempah cries Pulse Ghana

In an interview on TV3's Hot Issues on December 31, 2023, Dr. Tetteh said leaving the country to politicians to solely run has led to the current challenges facing the nation.

“I think that the church lost its guard by leaving everything in the hands of the politician. That is the naivety that I think we have woken up to. And going forward, we are going to be handling things in terms of values, principles and also taking into consideration that, we left everything in the hands of politicians and politicians almost let us down."

ADVERTISEMENT