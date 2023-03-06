Ghana marks 66th Independence Day celebration at Ho

Scores of Ghanaians and foreign dignitaries are expected to be in Ho for the event, This is the first time that the Volta Region is hosting the national independence parade, which commemorates the Day Ghana formally weaned itself from British colonial rule.

The regional capital has been decorated with the Ghana flag, with several offices also draping their buildings in Ghana colors (red, yellow, green) to mark the occasion. Ho township roads as well as the Atimpoku-Ho road have seen some facelifts.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017, announced the independence celebration to be held on a rotational basis to open the regions to the world to boost the local economy.

Ghana gained independence on March 6, 1957, after 83 years of British colonial rule becoming the first sub-Saharan African country to achieve independence from Britain.