Ghana Navy, US Naval Forces Africa, and US Marine Forces Africa strengthen partnership

Under the theme "Cooperation at Sea: Safeguarding African Maritime Security," President Akufo-Addo emphasized the significance of the summit in strengthening partnerships and bolstering collective capabilities to tackle maritime security challenges across the continent.

Following the opening ceremony, President Akufo-Addo underscored his government's commitment to modernizing the Ghana Navy and the Armed Forces, highlighting the acquisition and commissioning of twenty vessels since assuming office in January 2017.

He also noted the progress in acquiring two Offshore Patrol Vessels and the construction of a new Naval Base in the Western Region, emphasizing the importance of these investments in safeguarding maritime security and fostering the growth of the blue economy.

“the commitment of my government to retooling the Ghana Navy and the Ghana Armed Forces, in general, has been amply demonstrated.”

“The process of acquiring two Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Navy is also far advanced. A major project to build a new Naval Base in the Western Region is also in its completion phase,” he added.