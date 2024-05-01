ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana Navy, US Naval Forces Africa, and US Marine Forces Africa strengthen partnership

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Navy, United States Naval Forces Africa, and United States Marine Forces Africa have reinforced their collaboration during a 3-day African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium Africa held in Accra.

Addo D
Addo D

The summit, opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, brought together security heads from these institutions to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in maritime security.

Recommended articles

Under the theme "Cooperation at Sea: Safeguarding African Maritime Security," President Akufo-Addo emphasized the significance of the summit in strengthening partnerships and bolstering collective capabilities to tackle maritime security challenges across the continent.

US Army, Navy maritime and Africa join forces
US Army, Navy maritime and Africa join forces Pulse Ghana

Following the opening ceremony, President Akufo-Addo underscored his government's commitment to modernizing the Ghana Navy and the Armed Forces, highlighting the acquisition and commissioning of twenty vessels since assuming office in January 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also noted the progress in acquiring two Offshore Patrol Vessels and the construction of a new Naval Base in the Western Region, emphasizing the importance of these investments in safeguarding maritime security and fostering the growth of the blue economy.

“the commitment of my government to retooling the Ghana Navy and the Ghana Armed Forces, in general, has been amply demonstrated.”

“The process of acquiring two Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Navy is also far advanced. A major project to build a new Naval Base in the Western Region is also in its completion phase,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo commended other African nations for their similar commitments to maritime security and acknowledged the role of collaboration with key partners in enhancing security within Africa's maritime domain.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Simon Osei-Mensah

I won’t apologize for ECG Manager's arrest – Ashanti Regional Minister

SSNIT

We’ve never missed pension payments since 1991 – SSNIT

NPP flag

NPP conducts La Dadekotopon parliamentary primary today

Food Market

World Bank anticipates substantial decline in global food prices by 2025