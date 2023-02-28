ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana Police promotional exams did not leak - UCC debunks media reportage

Evans Effah

The University of Cape Coast has denied media reports that the questions for the Police Promotional Examination organised by the Department of Forensic Sciences of the University, leaked before the Exams were written.

“No part of the Ghana Police Promotional examination questions written on the 13th of February, 2023, were leaked to any candidate,” the management of UCC said in a statement on Tuesday, February 28.

The University management further rejected claims that the exams were invigilated by some Senior Officers from the Police Service. According to the UCC management, the Examinations were written under strict supervision of the University’s experienced Invigilators.

A report aired on ADOM TV, Badwam show, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, suggested the leakage of the Ghana Police Promotional Examination conducted by UCC.

But the University in reaction to the claims making rounds in the media said: “A careful analysis of the material exhibited shows some inconsistencies in comparison with the test item that was administered to the candidates during the exams.”

The purported material being shown around as a leaked paper, has no question attached to it. Again, it is strange to note that the material in question appeared two days after the examination. How could this constitute a leaked question?'' the statement queried.

Authorities thus entreated stakeholders and the general public to disregard the malicious publication insisting it would not do anything untoward to tannish its hard-won reputation.

