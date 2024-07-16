Ghana Police Service denies secret recruitment claims by Wa West MP, Peter Toboo

“The Ghana Police Service has monitored comments attributed to the Hon. Member of Parliament for Wa West, Mr Peter Toboo, to the effect that there is an ongoing recruitment exercise at the National Police Training School without any public announcement of the exercise,” the statement read. “We wish to state that the Police Service has not commenced any exercise of such nature.”

The origins of Toboo's information remain unclear, and it is uncertain whether he possesses any evidence to support his claim.

Pulse Ghana

In related news, the parliamentary committee that investigated a leaked tape involving senior police officers plotting the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has unanimously endorsed the recommendations contained in its report. The report includes critical findings and proposes measures to address the situation.