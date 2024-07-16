RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana Police Service denies secret recruitment claims by Wa West MP, Peter Toboo

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has firmly denied allegations of an ongoing recruitment exercise at the National Police Training School without a public announcement. The claims were made by the Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Toboo. In an effort to clarify the situation, the police issued a statement denying the assertion.

Ghana Police Service
Ghana Police Service

In a statement released on Tuesday, 16 July, the police emphasised that there is no recruitment exercise currently underway.

Recommended articles

The origins of Toboo's information remain unclear, and it is uncertain whether he possesses any evidence to support his claim.

IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.
IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. Pulse Ghana

In related news, the parliamentary committee that investigated a leaked tape involving senior police officers plotting the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has unanimously endorsed the recommendations contained in its report. The report includes critical findings and proposes measures to address the situation.

The committee's unanimous endorsement highlights the impartiality and thoroughness of the investigative process. Their recommendations focus on strengthening the independence of the police service and minimising political interference. Additionally, the committee recommended sanctions against the officers involved in the plot to remove the IGP and cited them for contempt of parliament.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kwame Nkrumah

Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy projects that continue to serve Ghana 52 years after his death

Bagbin orders investigation into video of immigration officers assaulting woman

Bagbin orders investigation into video of immigration officers assaulting woman

Dr George Akuffo Dampare (IGP)

Parliament adopts committee's report on plot to remove IGP Dampare

John Mahama

Mahama condemns 'disgraceful and shadowy journalism' by some media houses