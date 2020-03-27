In an update on Thursday, March 26, 2020, the Service said while one of the patients has recovered, another is in critical condition.

Currently, the number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has skyrocketed to 132, with three deaths recorded as well.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Stay wherever you are; don’t return to Kwahu yet – Chief declares

Ghana's Coronavirus updates

The GHS said 54 of the cases were confirmed through routine surveillance, out of which 49 are responding to treatment.

Also, 78 persons out of the 1,030 who were taken through mandatory quarantine have tested positive and are also being treated.

Ghana's Coronavirus updates

The Ghana government has taken some measures to ensure that the Coronavirus does not escalate further in the country.

President Akufo-Addo has banned all public gatherings and all international flights and closed all of Ghana’s borders to human traffic in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Ghana's Coronavirus updates

Also, all persons who entered the country from Coronavirus hit countries have been made to undergo mandatory quarantining.

Meanwhile, there have been calls from a section of the public to have government declare a nationwide lockdown.

However, the President insists Ghana will espouse all available options before taking any decision on that.