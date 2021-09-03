RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana to use herbal medicine to cure COVID-19

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR) at Mampong Akwapim in the Eastern Region has made progress in the development of herbal medicine for the treatment of COVID-19.

Herbal medicine
Herbal medicine

The centre is collaborating with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and other stakeholders in research to find a herbal cure for the deadly pandemic.

Recommended articles

According to the acting Executive Director of the centre, Dr. Kofi Bobi Barimah, his outfit was fast developing the herbal medicine adding that it would bring great respite to Ghanaians when it was introduced.

Speaking at the launch of an immune-boosting food supplement called Thorntina-74 Mixture, he said "We have been working around the clock to get a herbal treatment for the COVID-19 and it will be out soon."

He stated that "This herbal solution contains an anticarcinogenic and an immunomodulator that prevents cancerous cells and prevents bacterial from easily affecting the system."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Obuasi: Mentally challenged woman allegedly raped gives birth to twins

Mentally challenged woman

Lightning kills Hilla Liman SHS student, burns his attire & rubber bucket while rushing to classroom

Lightning kills Hilla Liman SHS student, burns his attire & rubber bucket while rushing to classroom

25-year-old man kills 12-year-old boy at Mafi Dove, cuts off head and takes it to prophetess

25-year-old man kills 12-year-old boy at Mafi Dove, cuts off head and takes it to prophetess

Watch video: Parts of Accra flooded after 5-hour downpour

Accra floods