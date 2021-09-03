Ghana to use herbal medicine to cure COVID-19

According to the acting Executive Director of the centre, Dr. Kofi Bobi Barimah, his outfit was fast developing the herbal medicine adding that it would bring great respite to Ghanaians when it was introduced.

Speaking at the launch of an immune-boosting food supplement called Thorntina-74 Mixture, he said "We have been working around the clock to get a herbal treatment for the COVID-19 and it will be out soon."