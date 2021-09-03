The centre is collaborating with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and other stakeholders in research to find a herbal cure for the deadly pandemic.
Ghana to use herbal medicine to cure COVID-19
The Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR) at Mampong Akwapim in the Eastern Region has made progress in the development of herbal medicine for the treatment of COVID-19.
According to the acting Executive Director of the centre, Dr. Kofi Bobi Barimah, his outfit was fast developing the herbal medicine adding that it would bring great respite to Ghanaians when it was introduced.
Speaking at the launch of an immune-boosting food supplement called Thorntina-74 Mixture, he said "We have been working around the clock to get a herbal treatment for the COVID-19 and it will be out soon."
He stated that "This herbal solution contains an anticarcinogenic and an immunomodulator that prevents cancerous cells and prevents bacterial from easily affecting the system."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh