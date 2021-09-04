You’ll be brought back “from pension to prison” - Prophet Oduro warns government appointees

“I am telling you, let’s learn lessons from Zuma because most of you if you are not careful you will come back from pension to prison,” the popular man of God warned as quoted by Ghanaweb.com.

“Is this what we want? That after you have served in high reputation, fly planes, dine with Presidents and go to prison? I think I should be telling our government, let’s learn lessons from Jacob Zuma.”

Embattled Zuma has been facing prosecution since he exited office, over a myriad of corruption-related issues that plagued his government.

He is currently serving a 15-month sentence after the country’s Constitutional Court sentenced him for contempt following his refusal to cooperate with a probe into some of the corruption scandals.

During a sermon to his congregation members, Prophet Oduro entreated Ghanaian politicians and appointees of government to take a cue from Zuma’s predicaments and live beyond reproach to avoid the wrath of a merciless posterity.

He predicted a not-too-distant future where Ghanaian youth will change the current constitution behind which politicians hide to escape retribution, and have them answer for their actions regardless of their age.

“There is a generation coming. They will change the constitution and bring most of you who are in power now from pension to prison. I am telling you they will bring all of you one by one from pension to prison.