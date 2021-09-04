She said that in her ignorant husband’s view, they are living in a rented house, so he pays monthly rent into her account, and she has not opened up to him about it.

The secretive woman made the revelation in response to US singer, Jazmine Sullivan’s Instagram session with fans, where she asked them to reveal “a secret they’ll never tell their partner”.

A lot of revelations were made but this particular woman’s disclosure appears to have stood out from the many.

She said: “We renting in a house I bought 4 years ago, he doesn’t know he just deposits rent money every month.”

Her secretiveness has blown the minds of many people, some of whom have said that she is exceptional when it comes to being tight-lipped on things.