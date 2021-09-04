RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

“Ghana receives the largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines yet” – Information Ministry reveals

Andreas Kamasah

The government of Ghana has taken delivery of 1.2 million doses of Moderna vaccines from the government of the United States of America through the COVAX facility on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Information on its official Facebook page.

According to the ministry, the donation which it has described as significant “will increase the range of Covid-19 vaccines available and further bolster efforts to protect more people from the virus”.

“This morning, Ghana received the largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines yet – 1.2 million doses!

“As part of the #COVAX facility, this significant donation of Moderna vaccines from the #US Government will increase the range of #COVID19 vaccines available and further bolster efforts to protect more people from the virus,” the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

Vaccination has been ongoing across the country as the government continues efforts to procure more vaccines to cater for the majority of the population to reduce the spread of the Delta variant of the disease that has hit Ghana in its third wave.

