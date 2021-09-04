“Ghana receives the largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines yet” – Information Ministry reveals

According to the ministry, the donation which it has described as significant “will increase the range of Covid-19 vaccines available and further bolster efforts to protect more people from the virus”.

“This morning, Ghana received the largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines yet – 1.2 million doses!

“As part of the #COVAX facility, this significant donation of Moderna vaccines from the #US Government will increase the range of #COVID19 vaccines available and further bolster efforts to protect more people from the virus,” the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.