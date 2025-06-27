Empress Gifty’s team demands apology, retraction from Agradaa over defamation

Lawyers representing popular Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty have issued a formal letter demanding a public retraction and apology from controversial evangelist Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Patricia Asiedu.

The demand follows comments made by Agradaa, in which she allegedly described Empress Gifty’s legal representative as a “so-called lawyer.”

The letter, signed by Patrick Tawiah-Amprofi of Tawiah-Amprofi & Associates. It cited a viral social media video in which Agradaa allegedly mocked him after their first court appearance, questioning his legal credentials and using “abusive language.”

Your reference to him as a ‘so-called lawyer’ is derogatory and defamatory to both his person and this law firm. We therefore demand that you retract and apologise to him using the same medium within seven days of receiving this letter

,the legal notice stated.

The letter further warned that should Agradaa fail to comply with the demand within the specified period, legal proceedings would be initiated.

Please take notice that if you fail to retract and apologise as indicated above within seven days, we shall initiate legal proceedings against you

, the statement concluded.

Empress Gifty

This legal development follows an earlier court ruling on the defamation lawsuit filed by Empress Gifty against Agradaa. On Thursday, 26 June 2025, the Tema High Court, presided over by Justice P. Baffoe-Bonnie, dismissed Agradaa’s application to strike out the GH¢20 million case.

In addition, the court imposed a GH¢6,000 fine on Agradaa for causing undue delay in proceedings due to the absence of her legal counsel during the initial hearing.

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

The defamation suit stems from allegations made by Agradaa during a livestream in May 2025, in which she accused Empress Gifty of engaging in immoral acts. The gospel singer is seeking damages for slander and libel, a permanent injunction to bar further defamatory remarks, and the removal of all offending content from social media.