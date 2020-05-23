An additional 131 cases have been recorded.

The number of recovery cases has also increased to 1,978.

Per updates from the GHS, 27 more patients recovered bringing the total number of recoveries from 1,951 to 1,978.

The number of deaths remains 31.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 4,780

Ashanti Region - 1,010

Central Region - 297

Western Region - 208

Eastern Region - 106

Western North Region - 61

Volta Region - 45

Northern Region - 34

Oti Region - 26

Upper East Region - 26

Upper West Region - 21

North East Region - 2

Bono Region - 1

Savannah Region - 0

Ahafo Region - 0

Bono East Region - 0