An additional 131 cases have been recorded.
The number of recovery cases has also increased to 1,978.
Per updates from the GHS, 27 more patients recovered bringing the total number of recoveries from 1,951 to 1,978.
The number of deaths remains 31.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 4,780
Ashanti Region - 1,010
Central Region - 297
Western Region - 208
Eastern Region - 106
Western North Region - 61
Volta Region - 45
Northern Region - 34
Oti Region - 26
Upper East Region - 26
Upper West Region - 21
North East Region - 2
Bono Region - 1
Savannah Region - 0
Ahafo Region - 0
Bono East Region - 0