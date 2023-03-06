ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghastly Kintampo accident perish 22 lives

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A gory accident perished twenty-two lives between Kintampo and Babatokuma on March 6

Accident alert
Accident alert

The deceased include 17 men, four women, and one child.

Recommended articles

The Yendi-Kumasi bound bus with registration number AS 4635-22 which had 52 passengers onboard, crashed with a trailer truck with registration number GW 1127 P carrying tiles.

According to reports, 21 persons died on the spot while one person died at the Kintampo Government Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver of the truck is said to have swerved a stationary truck which resulted in a collision with an oncoming commercial bus.

The deceased has been deposited at the Kintampo government hospital morgue while others who sustained injuries are receiving treatment.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daniel McKorley

High Court sentences McDan for contempt after allegedly taking land 'forcibly' from owner

I’m not above the law, I’ve learnt a lot from this case – McDan speaks after contempt sentence

I’m not above the law, I’ve learnt a lot from this case – McDan speaks after contempt sentence

One week observation of Christian Atsu

Atsu to be laid in state on March 17

President Akufo-Addo with Atsu's twin sister

Ghana will give Christian Atsu a befitting burial – Akufo-Addo