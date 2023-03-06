The deceased include 17 men, four women, and one child.
Ghastly Kintampo accident perish 22 lives
A gory accident perished twenty-two lives between Kintampo and Babatokuma on March 6
The Yendi-Kumasi bound bus with registration number AS 4635-22 which had 52 passengers onboard, crashed with a trailer truck with registration number GW 1127 P carrying tiles.
According to reports, 21 persons died on the spot while one person died at the Kintampo Government Hospital.
The driver of the truck is said to have swerved a stationary truck which resulted in a collision with an oncoming commercial bus.
The deceased has been deposited at the Kintampo government hospital morgue while others who sustained injuries are receiving treatment.
