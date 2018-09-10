Pulse.com.gh logo
Gov’t to fix broken Adagya bridge following 6 deaths


The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council has indicated that a report will be submitted to the Roads Ministry to facilitate the fixing of the bridge.

The Government has taken steps to fix the collapsed bridge at Adagya in the Ashanti region after six persons died at the spot.

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council is currently collaborating with the District Chief Executive for the Bosomtwi District to get the broken bridge restored.

On Thursday, a family of six drowned after the vehicle they were travelling in totally submerged in the flood waters.

Among the victims was a 13-year-old Junior High School (JHS) student, who was also on board the drowned car.

The tragedy has caused huge uproar among residents who believe the area has been a death trap for many years, without any action being taken.

However, the recent deaths seem to have sparked the government into motion, with steps being taken to fix the collapsed Adagya bridge.

“The DCE is also here so I will tell him to write it and forward it to the [Regional] Minister so that we can also forward this to Roads Minister to take immediate action on this road,” the Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Elizabeth Agyemang disclosed.

“This shouldn’t have happened. We could have avoided it. We have to be very careful about ourselves. If you are not careful, you can die. We are aware that the roads are not good already. We are all aware.”

She added: “I have to call an emergency REGSEC meeting for us to discuss what we are going to do. I cannot decide alone. We have to meet all of them and we take a decision.”

