Gov't launches 5G service today, initial rollout focuses on Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi

During the launch event at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Minister of Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful officially inaugurated the service, signifying a significant step forward in the nation's digital progress.

“This is truly a revolutionary leap forward that promises to redefine connectivity, productivity, and overall quality of life,” remarked Ursula Owusu-Ekuful. Residents in Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi will begin experiencing the benefits almost immediately, once the network operators activate it.”

The Minister highlighted that the initial rollout represents the beginning of a phased strategy aimed at expanding coverage to more urban areas by the end of 2024, with plans to extend services to rural regions by 2026. Ghana's 5G infrastructure is being developed by a consortium led by Next Gen InfraCo (NGIC), a shared infrastructure company established through a collaboration between the government and seven private firms: Ascend Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, Tech Mahindra, AT Ghana, and Telecel Ghana.

Emphasising the need for dependable service, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful called on citizens to hold their service providers accountable if 5G is not accessible in designated areas by December.

“If you reside in one of the initial 5G catchment zones and do not have access by then, please reach out to your network operator—they must ensure you can connect,” she stated passionately.

As Ghana steps into the world of 5G, the government is committed to a rollout that prioritises digital inclusivity and affordability. The Next Gen InfraCo (NGIC) has been awarded a 10-year exclusivity agreement to build a nationwide 5G infrastructure, which will be open to all telecom operators to promote fair service delivery.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful also praised President Akufo-Addo for his unwavering support of Ghana’s digital economy, highlighting his key role in accelerating the 5G launch.

“Thank you, sir, for your visionary leadership and for having faith in Ghanaian creativity, talent, and innovation. You have paved the way for a future where technology and connectivity are central to our national development.”