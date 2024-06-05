Gov't owes National Health Insurance Authority GH¢2.4 billion in arrears

The significant arrears owed by the government have led to a financial strain on the NHIA.

This debt impacts the NHIA's ability to promptly reimburse healthcare providers, leading to a cascading effect of financial instability within the healthcare system.

Hospitals and clinics often face delays in receiving payments for services rendered, which can result in reduced service quality, stockouts of essential medicines, and delays in the implementation of critical health programs.

The remaining arrears is after the government released GH¢700 million for May, June and part of July 2023.

The Chairman of the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr. Ayew Afriyie, who made this known said, "we are clear in our minds that if these releases and the strategy being put forward progresses, they will clear these arrears.

"Arrears has been an issue in the social health finances space for a long period of time and as a committee we will correct the wrongs."

He made this known after the members of the Health Committee engaged representatives from four public institutions to discuss the non-releases of funds by the government to the NHIA.

The GH¢2.4 billion arrears owed by the government to the NHIA represent a significant challenge to Ghana's healthcare system.

Timely and effective action is needed to address this financial shortfall to prevent further deterioration of healthcare services.