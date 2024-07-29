Here are 5 times the Asantehene and the Dormaahene have clashed

These confrontations have not only captivated the attention of Ghanaians but also highlighted the complexities and dynamics of chieftaincy in the country.

Here are five notable instances where the Asantehene and the Dormaahene have clashed, illustrating the ongoing rivalry between these powerful figures.

1. Elevation of Dormaa Stool to Paramountcy

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing his people at an Asanteman Council meeting at the Manhyia Palace on October 19, 2023, the Asantehene said there was the need to revisit history to combat efforts from some quarters to distort history.

Portions of his address posted by Opemsuo Radio on YouTube had the Asantehene speaking to how the predecessor of the current Dormaahene was inducted into office.

"Sampa is my town, Bono and Ahafo… Agyeman Badu (the first) took his oath here before going to assume his throne. He was a teacher here at Government Boys School. He swore in front of my uncle before assuming his position," Otumfuo stated.

Pulse Ghana

"It is because of these notorious ones that I am recounting this issue. What at all is it?" he emphasised before outlining a historical sequence of relations and how the royal politics has evolved over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Response to Asantehene on Dormaa’s Paramountcy Claims

Speaking to a gathering in Dormaa, in a video shared by Abanpredease TV on Sunday, October 19, 2023, the Dormaahene said that Otumfuo’s claim was false.

He explained that the Dormaa stool existed for hundreds of years before the Asantehene stool and so there is no way that it would be an Asantehene who elevated the then Dormaahene to a paramount chief.

He added it is important that he addresses this issue because the history of the people of Dormaa is being distorted by the Asantehene.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would speak to this issue because if I don’t, I would not be able to sleep… most people think that I am the one who causes the issue (between myself and the Asantehene). Some are even saying that if I don’t take time, I might cause a war. But if you are correcting your history, is it about fighting?"

"I want to tell every Ghanaian that we the people of Aduana are not from the Ashanti Kingdom. It is never true; it is never true. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the leader of the Ashantis, we beg him if he does not know history he should not talk. How can someone from Oyoko talk about the history of the people from Aduana?" he quizzed.

The Dormaahene added, "I want to place it on record with any contradiction that the stool of the people of Aduana in Dormaa existed 300 years before that of the Ashantis was established. So if there is to be an elevation, is it not us who are to elevate them?"

3. The Controversy of Who Is a King in Ghana

In an interview, the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II, who is also a High Court judge, repeated his utterances and raised issues with how the Asantehene elevates chiefs to the status of paramountcy and also said there was “no King in Ghana” as the 1992 Constitution does not make any reference and room for that.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it is in areas like Morocco and Saudi Arabia, where they have Kings and heads of those countries, and that, at those places, the constitution recognises that there is a Kingdom, but in Ghana, the constitution does not talk about any Kingdom and therefore there is "no King" in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

The Dormaahene argued that since Ghana is a state, there is no Kingdom within Ghana for the Asantehene to be referred to as a King.

Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II suggested that the mention and reference to the Asantehene in the Chieftaincy Act was not proper and that as part of a proposal to amend the Chieftaincy Act, he, together with others, will lead a campaign for the Asantehene’s name to be removed from the Chieftaincy Act.

4. Controversy on Attendance at Berekumhene’s Funeral

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunyani High Court, on Wednesday (Nov 22), restrained the Dormaahene from attending the funeral today (Thursday, Nov 23) since it could lead to the breach of the peace.

The court order followed an application brought before the court by a member of the Berekum Traditional Council, Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II.

The Dormaahene decided to attend the burial rites on Thursday, the same day the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was also attending the event.

Pulse Ghana

Nananom in Berekum saw the position of the Dormaahene as something that could lead to the breach of the peace of the area, and therefore sought legal action to prevent him from attending.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the funeral arrangements released by the Berekum Traditional Council, the Dormaahene and Members of the Bono Regional and National Houses of Chiefs, of which he is the President, were to attend the burial rites on Wednesday, November 22, while the Asantehene, who is the overlord of Berekum, was to attend the burial on Thursday, November 23.

Traditionally, Otumfuo is the last person to attend the burial of a Berekumhene since the Berekumhene owes allegiance to the Golden Stool - Asanteman.

But, to the surprise of the Berekum Traditional Council, the Dormaahene rather decided to attend the funeral at the same time the Otumfuo would be attending, compelling the Berekum Traditional Council to seek legal means to stop him, and also prevent potential clashes, in view of recent developments between the Dormaahene and Asantehene.

5. Installation of Fiaprehene

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, lashed out at the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, and said he lacks the authority to install a paramount chief at Fiapre, a town in the Sunyani West Municipality in the Bono Region of Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing his community members over the weekend, Nana Agyeman Badu II noted that the Asantehene is recognised as a paramount chief by Ghana’s constitution and that a paramount chief cannot install another paramount chief on land that does not fall under his kingship.

"The final authority in the chieftaincy rank is the paramount chief. There is no authority beyond the paramount chief. Otumfuo is a paramount chief, so he cannot lord over another paramount chief.

Pulse Ghana

So, I want to plead with the Fiaprehene that Otumfuo cannot make him a paramount chief. As long as I remain president of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Otumfuo cannot install a paramount chief. It is not possible. Even if the court says otherwise, I will not obey and I’m willing to go to jail for that.

The Fiaprehene is on Bono land, so he should come to us so that we seek forgiveness from the ancestors for him. Fiapre is not under the authority of Otumfuo. It is not Otumfuo’s blood. What I know is that he is from Denkyira and ended up at Kumasi Number 1 due to wars. I cannot make him a paramount chief."

ADVERTISEMENT