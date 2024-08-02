ADVERTISEMENT
How will MMDCEs get money to fuel DRIP machines? - Agyapong fears investment waste

Evans Annang

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has expressed concerns about the potential misuse of resources under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) project.

In an interview on Oman FM on August 1, 2024, he praised the initiative's intentions but highlighted the need for a change in mindset among officials involved.

Agyapong stated, "The level of dishonesty in this country is such that they will use this to do politics even though it has been given to them to benefit Ghanaians."

He further questioned the ability of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to maintain and properly utilise the machinery provided, fearing it may be used for personal gain or political purposes.

Agyapong added, "The good intentions that President Akufo-Addo had for this project, whether Mahama wins or Bawumia, if the assembly workers, members, DCEs, MCEs, presiding members, and members of the assembly don't have a change of mind and continue with this dirty mindset, the money involved in all this will be wasted."

He emphasised the need for accountability and proper management to ensure the project benefits the nation.

Akufo-Addo launches DRIP
The equipment, distributed to all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), is a result of the Ghana-China collaboration.

President Akufo-Addo thanked China for their partnership, aiming to improve Ghanaians' lives. He assured the nation that his government remains dedicated to improving road infrastructure, promoting connectivity, and driving prosperity.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye, stressed the importance of improving the district road network, citing its crucial role in connecting communities, facilitating trade, and ensuring access to essential services.

He noted that DRIP-2024 aims to create safer, more efficient roads that will significantly boost local economies and improve the quality of life for citizens.

