I killed her because she owed me GH¢5,000 — Police Inspector confesses

Prosecuting ACP Kofi Blagodzi told the Asokore Mampong District Court on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, that the suspect confessed to murdering his lover because she refused to return GH¢5,000.

The court has charged Inspector Ahmed Twumasi with murder and remanded him into police custody which will reappear on May 30, 2023.

Inspector Twumasi was apprehended at his hideout in Sekyere, near Effiduase, on April 23, 2023, after allegedly committing the act on April 20, 2023.

He fired multiple shots to kill Victoria Dapaah.

Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased has placed her hope in the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for justice to prevail.