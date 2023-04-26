ADVERTISEMENT
I killed her because she owed me GH¢5,000 — Police Inspector confesses

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Police officer, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi at the centre for the murder of 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah, popularly known as Maa Adwoa who's reported to be his girlfriend at Adum in Kumasi has confessed.

Police Inspector with lover
Police Inspector with lover

He said he killed her because she owes him GH¢5,000 while in they were in a relationship.

Prosecuting ACP Kofi Blagodzi told the Asokore Mampong District Court on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, that the suspect confessed to murdering his lover because she refused to return GH¢5,000.

The court has charged Inspector Ahmed Twumasi with murder and remanded him into police custody which will reappear on May 30, 2023.

Man shoots lady
Man shoots lady Pulse Ghana
Inspector Twumasi was apprehended at his hideout in Sekyere, near Effiduase, on April 23, 2023, after allegedly committing the act on April 20, 2023.

He fired multiple shots to kill Victoria Dapaah.

Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased has placed her hope in the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for justice to prevail.

Adwoa Nyarko, the mother of Victoria Dapaah said the family is looking up to the IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to ensure that justice is served to them.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
