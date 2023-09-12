I wasn't part of decision to interdict COP Alex Mensah and 2 others — IGP Dampare

He said since the matter broke, he has recused himself from all decisions —regarding it.

Appearing before the committee investigating the matter on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Dr. Dampare he indicated that he does not involve himself in such matters.

"I recused myself from the process. So I was not part of whatever decision that was taken to interdict or not interdict anyone. It is a matter that was considered at the Police Council and they handled it in my absence anytime any issue about this particular incident is discussed anywhere within the police leadership, they feel my absence I think and I believe that is the right thing to do," he said.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare Pulse Ghana

Barely less than 24 hours after the senior police officers were interdicted, the police service suspended the interdiction of the officers implicated in a leaked tape allegedly plotting the removal of Dampare.

The police in a statement dated September 7, indicated that the decision to suspend the interdiction of the three police officers was to ensure it does not affect the ongoing probe by Parliament.