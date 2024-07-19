RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ignore 15% transport fare increase announcement – GPRTU to Drivers

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has urged Ghanaians to disregard the 15% increase in transport fares announced by the Transport Operators Association.

Trotro (File Photo)
Although GPRTU acknowledged the rising prices of petroleum products and their significant impact on transportation costs, it emphasised that fare increases can only occur after proper stakeholder engagement, which has not yet happened.

GPRTU thus directed commercial transport operators to adhere to the current fares.

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, Abass Imoro, the Industrial Relations Officer for GPRTU said, “We are not coming out with an increment. We are saying no, it is not just any ordinary increment in fuel which attracts fare adjustment. We recently increased lorry fares so we haven’t gotten there. It is unfortunate, for those who came out with that publication. We know what is happening but we have to go by the laid down system before any increment is done. So the public should disregard the press release by those people who said fares will be increased.”

Regarding potential public unrest between passengers and drivers, Abass Imoro said his outfit is hopeful that the announcement of the fare increase will be retracted before Monday.

“I will be surprised if drivers have increased the fares and are charging. We strongly believe they will retract it even before Monday,” he added.

The Transport Operators Association had announced an increase in fares, effective Monday, 22 July.

Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

