Ignore 15% transport fare increase announcement – GPRTU to Drivers

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, Abass Imoro, the Industrial Relations Officer for GPRTU said, “We are not coming out with an increment. We are saying no, it is not just any ordinary increment in fuel which attracts fare adjustment. We recently increased lorry fares so we haven’t gotten there. It is unfortunate, for those who came out with that publication. We know what is happening but we have to go by the laid down system before any increment is done. So the public should disregard the press release by those people who said fares will be increased.”