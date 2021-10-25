According to a communique by the Ghana Police Service, the meeting is to enable the IGP brief them on the legal implications of some of their actions.
IGP to meet faith-based organisations on legal implications of their activities
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has arranged a meeting with leaders of faith-based organisations in Accra.
This meeting comes off the recent arrest and bail of Jesus Ahuofe, a pastor who prophesied the death of dancehall superstar Shatta Wale.
Earlier today, an Accra Circuit Court granted Jesus Ahuofe bail after spending five days in jail on remand.
Jesus Ahoufe was arraigned before the court today (October 25), facing charges of causing fear and panic, which pleaded not guilty to.
The controversial man of God was arrested following his prophecy that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021.
The court had remanded him for five days after he was put before court on October 20th, 2021.
His release follows the outcry of his wife, who complained about the ill-health of her husband.
