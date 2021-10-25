IGP to meet faith-based organisations on legal implications of their activities

This meeting comes off the recent arrest and bail of Jesus Ahuofe, a pastor who prophesied the death of dancehall superstar Shatta Wale.

Earlier today, an Accra Circuit Court granted Jesus Ahuofe bail after spending five days in jail on remand.

Jesus Ahoufe was arraigned before the court today (October 25), facing charges of causing fear and panic, which pleaded not guilty to.

Pulse Ghana

The controversial man of God was arrested following his prophecy that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021.

The court had remanded him for five days after he was put before court on October 20th, 2021.