Irresponsible fathers are mostly the cause of crime in Ghana - IGP

The police chief said these homes are mostly caused by irresponsible parenting especially from fathers.

The IGP, in a speech read for him by the Technical Director of the Ghana Police Service, COP Samuel Monney, at the Wilmar Africa Father’s Day Awards Night and Dinner, advised fathers not to shirk their responsibilities.

“We need to nurture our children to be of good behaviour. Today, it is common to see fathers ignore their financial responsibilities. It is therefore not surprising that the attention given to Father’s Day is not as much as that of Mother’s Day.”

“Most of the serious crimes that we witness today can be attributed to the increasing rate of broken homes. It is about time our Fathers become responsible, this way, a number of societal problems will be solved,” he added.

COP Samuel Monney assured of the commitment of the Police Service to deal with incessant robbery attacks in the country.