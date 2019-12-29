In a series of tweet, Soro said his plane landed at the Kotoka International Airport but was informed by the pilot that he has been refused entry by Ghanaian authorities.

According to him, he landed at KIA because his plane was in danger and so was his life, saying he was blasbbergasted by the development.

He tweeted: "@NAkufoAddo ( International Working Group) and looking for peace in my country at that time. You and me are friend of #AbediPele the Ghanaian famous football player. Mister President the 23rd of December my plane was in danger and so my life in the sky of Ghana

"@NAkufoAddo On the tarmac of the airport of Accra the pilot informed me that I couldn’t get out of the plane. The Ghanaian authorities refused to receive me on their soil. Mister President as an African leader do you think that the Country of Kwame Nkrumah should

"@NAkufoAddodo that to an ecowas citizen. I’m really flabbergasted. I learned that the former President of #CI Felix Houphouët-Boigny welcomed you when you were in need. I called our common friend #AbediPele and he was really ashamed and sorry. God bless Africa."

The latest development comes after Ivorian authorities issued an warrant for his arrest over alleged coup plot.

Soro, a former rebel leader, has denounced the investigation as politically motivated.

His exact whereabouts are unclear, but he is believed to be in Europe, according to Reuters.

On Saturday, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said Soro was not above the law and would face justice for allegedly seeking to destabilise the country.

Ouattara said at a news conference in Abidjan that anyone "involved in destabilising the country, must face the full force of the law".

"The law will be applied in full to all Ivorian citizens regardless of whether they are outside Ivory Coast."