She turned 101 on September 9, 2020.

Madam Agbotui, a native of Dzelukope near Keta in the Volta Region, was born on September 9, 1919.

Photos shared on social media spots her in a white garment as she relaxed in an armchair surrounded by family and friends.

Jerry John Rawlings' mother celebrates 101st birthday

About Rawlings' mother

Madam Victoria first entered Ghana's public space in the 1970s when her son Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings took over the reins of government in a coup d'etat.

She was the head caterer at Ghana's State House.

She's known for raising her son as a single mother and a strict disciplinarian who made sure she attended the best schools in the country.