Journalist beaten to a pulp by NDC vigilante group

It is alleged that the vigilante group of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Hawks attacked a journalist with Accra-based Top FM.

The assault on the journalist, Emmanuel Sackey occurred during the election of the party's Youth and Woman Organisers at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central region.

Narrating the ordeal of the assault on him by the vigilante group, he said "Last Saturday, after the NDC Youth and Women's wing conference, I was about interviewing Edem Agbana, the newly-elected Deputy Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), when a light-skinned security guard in a Hawk T-shirt came to tell me he will not allow me to interact with Edem, as he [Edem] was still interacting with party faithful.

"An aide of Edem's, however, asked me to wait and that he will allow Edem to speak to me after he is done with his party members. So, I waited until I was signaled to approach Edem and conduct the interview."

"Just when I was about interviewing Edem, this same guy who had tried to deny me access to Edem initially, came back for the second time and this time punched me on my mouth and cheeks in the process," Emmanuel Sackey added.