Judicial Service sues AG, two others over encroachment on ex-judges bungalows

Solicitor for the Judicial Service, Mandy Dzifa Kwawukume, stated in the writ that the space and bungalows recently served as residences for several justices, including Justice Yaw Appau, Justice C. J. Honyenugah, and Justice Vida Akoto Bamfo.

The Judicial Service is seeking a declaration that it is the lawful occupant of the land and bungalows labelled Plot 3A to 3F.

It is therefore seeking a “declaration that the plaintiff is the lawful occupant of the land and bungalows opposite American Embassy, labelled Plot 3A to 3F with six number of houses thereon” and also “that any purported sale, lease, grant or disposal of the land and bungalows opposite American Embassy, labelled Plot 3A to 3F with six number of houses thereon is unconstitutional and unlawful.”

