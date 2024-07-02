ADVERTISEMENT
Judicial Service sues AG, two others over encroachment on ex-judges bungalows

Evans Annang

The Judicial Service of Ghana has sued the Attorney General, Lands Commission, and Frimps Oil Company Limited over developments on a piece of land opposite the American Embassy in Cantonments, Accra.

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney-General
The Judicial Service claims ownership of the land and six bungalows, which it alleges are being encroached upon.

Solicitor for the Judicial Service, Mandy Dzifa Kwawukume, stated in the writ that the space and bungalows recently served as residences for several justices, including Justice Yaw Appau, Justice C. J. Honyenugah, and Justice Vida Akoto Bamfo.

The Judicial Service is seeking a declaration that it is the lawful occupant of the land and bungalows labelled Plot 3A to 3F.

Godfred Dame
Godfred Dame Pulse Ghana
It is therefore seeking a “declaration that the plaintiff is the lawful occupant of the land and bungalows opposite American Embassy, labelled Plot 3A to 3F with six number of houses thereon” and also “that any purported sale, lease, grant or disposal of the land and bungalows opposite American Embassy, labelled Plot 3A to 3F with six number of houses thereon is unconstitutional and unlawful.”

It also claims that any purported sale, lease, grant, or disposal of this land is unconstitutional and unlawful.

Additionally, the Judicial Service demands general damages and costs, and seeks an order of perpetual injunction to restrain the defendants and their associates from entering or undertaking any transactions involving the land and bungalows in question.

