Kennedy Agyapong cuts sod to construct cardiothoracic center for 37 military hospital

Evans Annang

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has cut sod for the construction of a cardiothoracic center at 37 Military Hospital.

The center will be a 80-bed capacity will include facilities such as a Cardiothoracic Training Centre and Conference room, VVIP clinic, 3 operating theaters, an Intensive Care Unit, Executive Clinic, a Dialysis Unit, X Ray unit, a Robotic Unit, a pharmacy and an outpatient department among other essential units.

In 2020, the maverick lawmaker made a promise when he presented some personal protective materials to the 37 Military Hospital in response to the outbreak of the dreaded Covid-19 virus in Ghana.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Mr. Seth Amoama in his opening remarks said the kind gesture by the honourable member was another stride in their hospital management and adds that it is a project of great significance to healthcare.

Additionally, in many ways this project will be the first in the country which will offer treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the country. He paid glowing tribute to the Assin Central MP for his contribution to health care delivery in Ghana and expressed the gratitude of the military.

He again added that it's time to consider the human resources for the Centre as all Ghanaians stand to benefit from this project and hoped the project will be completed on time.

Kennedy Agyapong MP, who is also the Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee in Parliament expressed his contentment over the attention the project has received so far.

He emphasized that upon a thorough research, he realized the need for such specialized health care in the sub region due to its rising population and a high number of people would require such specialized health care. He then paid tribute to the National Cardiothoracic Centre.

He said he chose the 37 Military hospital due to the hospitals effort to deliver quality health care and for their services to the nation, also it's only fair for the medical staff to have equipments needed to deliver the best of services comparable to anywhere in the world. He then thanked staff and workers for contributing immensely towards the fight against Covid 19 pandemic.

Hon. Agyapong explained that the Centre when completed will have all the needed units to deliver on its promises and appealed to the contractor to live up to expectation and deliver on time. Again, he expressed gratitude to the Ghana Armed forces for their support and service to the nation.

