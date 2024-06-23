Kwaw Blay asserts company's innocence against Ablakwa's allegations

Spartan Ives Limited vehemently dismissed the allegations referring to it as "false and baseless." in a letter released on June 22.

The company expressed confidence that the truth will prevail, emphasizing that they will be exonerated from these unsubstantiated claims.

"Regrettably, these false and baseless allegations made by Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on his social media accounts and carried by several media outlets are part of a broader attempt to tarnish our reputation as a business and distract from our continued success. We are confident that the truth will prevail and that our company will be exonerated from these baseless claims."

ADVERTISEMENT

Spartan Ives Limited clarified that it has not assumed control of the beachfront land owned by Labadi Beach Hotel, contrary to the allegations.