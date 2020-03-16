According to him, the government needs religious leaders now more than ever since they are better placed to disseminate information to Ghanaians.

The founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach explained that churches and mosques can be at the forefront of the sensitization of the public on the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

“We have to get a place where we can get church leaders to sensitise their followers and the congregation,” Dr Lawrence Tetteh told Ghanaweb.

“Instead of closing the churches, mosques for now, which for us as a nation is the best medium where we can get the information across, he should rather sensitise our congregation, get our mindset transformed and get a broadminded approach to this thing.”

On Sunday, President Akufo-Addo announced measures to ensure that the virus does not spread further in the country.

This comes after the number of coronavirus cases in Ghana increased from two to six within the space of three days.

Akufo-Addo-LBS

This has led to some travel restrictions into the country, with President Akufo-Addo announcing a ban on all social gatherings, including churches, mosques and sporting activities.

The President also ordered an indefinite closure of educational institutions from today, Monday, March 16, 2020.

Dr. Tetteh, however, believes religious leaders are better placed to educate the public about the coronavirus pandemic than politicians.

“Dissemination of information can come from religious leaders better than even the politicians. Because in a situation like this, politicians don’t have control at all.

“People will read meanings into every statement that come from any political leader. Followers of congregations will, however, listen to their leaders,” the man of God added.