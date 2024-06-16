Let the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim inspire our selflessness - Bawumia

Eid-ul-Adha, known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering faith and willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, in obedience to Allah's command. This act of profound devotion was met with divine intervention, as Allah provided a ram to be sacrificed in Ismail's place. This story serves as a cornerstone of faith and a reminder of the virtues of obedience, sacrifice, and selflessness.

In his message, Dr. Bawumia reflected on the lessons from Prophet Ibrahim’s experience, encouraging Ghanaians to adopt a spirit of selflessness and compassion. "As we celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, let us remember the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim and allow it to inspire our actions," he said. "His story teaches us about the power of faith, the importance of obedience to divine will, and the value of selflessness."

Dr. Bawumia also highlighted the importance of extending compassion and support to those in need, particularly during the festive season. He urged Muslims to share their blessings with the less fortunate, reinforcing the communal spirit that Eid-ul-Adha promotes.

