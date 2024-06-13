2024 elections: 5 things Kennedy Agyapong said about Dr. Bawumia and the NPP

Previously, there were speculations that Agyapong was displeased and would decline invitations from both the party and its flagbearer to participate in the campaign.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the Assin Central MP was seen side-by-side with the flagbearer at the first event on the second day of the campaign tour.

He traveled on the same bus as Dr. Bawumia throughout the tour in the Ashanti region.

Pulse.com.gh lists 5 things Ken said about Dr. Bawumia and the NPP.

Don't try me and I won't be gentle like Alan – Ken Agyapong cautions NPP

Kennedy Agyapong has urged the party's elections committee to ensure that the upcoming November 4 Presidential primary is conducted fairly and transparently.

Speaking to his supporters and some party members at his Kumasi Showdown walk on Saturday, September 30, 2023, the outspoken politician warned the party hierarchy not to test his patience.

He emphasized that he would not hesitate to confront the party if he believed the elections were rigged in favor of another candidate.

"I'm not like Alan who is gentle, let them try…" Ken warned amidst thunderous cheers from his supporters.

NPP lost 2024 elections in 2022 was a direct shot at Bawumia – Kennedy

In an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM, the MP reaffirmed his stance that the NPP lost the 2024 elections in 2022.

He explained that the sharp currency depreciation in 2022 and the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) were the two primary economic factors that influenced many voters' decisions.

The Assin Central lawmaker indicated that his comments were directed at Dr. Bawumia.

NPP is looting Ghana as if there is no tomorrow – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong also directly accused the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government of corruption.

He claimed that the looting under this administration was so extensive that it raised serious concerns, with stolen funds allegedly being stashed abroad.

"The way the NPP is looting this country, you would think there is no tomorrow. You steal all this money and stash the same abroad; what do you mean?" he was heard stating in a video clip that was shared widely on social media.

Excuse me, strategist! – Ken Agyapong hits back at Bawumia over IMF decision

Kennedy Agyapong addressed NPP delegates in the Kintampo East Constituency during his ongoing campaign, issuing a stern warning to Dr. Bawumia's campaign.

He emphasised that if the personal attacks against him continue, he will respond aggressively. Agyapong criticized their claims of being strategists, stating,

"A strategist is what has led us to where we are today. Ghana is the only country where those who lead us to seek IMF assistance claim to be strategists."

"If NPP people don't engage in a clean campaign, they will be in trouble because for me, when you say something, I will reply to you.

"For someone who claims to be a strategist, the dollar was GH¢4 equivalent when we took power; today, the dollar is GH¢12. You think you are a strategist? Excuse me, strategist! Please," he said.

Ken Agyapong loses about $12 million due to cedi depreciation

The Assin Central MP also revealed that between March and August 2022, he incurred losses amounting to approximately $12 million due to the depreciation of the cedi against the dollar.

He criticised Dr. Bawumia, suggesting that the Vice President lacks a coherent message for Ghanaians now, contrasting it with Bawumia's previous criticism of the John Dramani Mahama government in 2014: "if the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you."

Agyapong, speaking to party members as part of his campaign for the NPP flagbearer-ship, pointed out that during Bawumia's 2014 statement, the exchange rate was GH¢4.20 to a dollar.

