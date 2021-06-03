RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Here are the winners of NSMQ from 1994 – 2020

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) is a national quiz competition between Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country and a key element of the NSMQ is about claiming the bragging rights of champions.

Current and old students of the various schools will seize every opportunity to let you know they are the Cristiano Ronaldo of the contest while others brag to be the Lionel Messi of the game.

The contestants look forward to winning so they can beat their chests.

On the list of top winners, Presec Legon has won six followed by Prempeh with 4 and Persco with 3.

The latest edition, 2020 NSMQ was won by Presec Legon in 2020 after they beat Adisadel College and Opoku Ware Senior High School.

The 2021 edition of the NSMQ will be exciting, entertaining, and fun as SHSs prepare for the competition.

Pulse.com.gh lists all the winners of the NSMQ since 1994.

1994 – Prempeh College

1995 – PRESEC

1996 – Prempeh College

1997 – Opoku Ware Senior High School

1998 – Achimota School

1999 – Mfantsipim School

2000 – St Peter's Senior High School

2001 – Pope John Senior High School

2002 – Opoku Ware Senior High School

2003 – PRESEC

2004 – Achimota School

2005 – St Peter's Senior High School

2006 – PRESEC

2007 – St Augustine's College

2008 – PRESEC

2009 – PRESEC

2010 no competition was held

2011 no competition was held

2012 – Ghana Secondary Technical School

2013 – St Thomas Aquinas

2014 – Mfantsipim School

2015 – Prempeh College

2016 – Adisadel College

2017 – Prempeh College

2018 – St Peter's Senior High School

2019 - St. Augustine's College

2020 - PRESEC

