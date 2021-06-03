The contestants look forward to winning so they can beat their chests.
On the list of top winners, Presec Legon has won six followed by Prempeh with 4 and Persco with 3.
The latest edition, 2020 NSMQ was won by Presec Legon in 2020 after they beat Adisadel College and Opoku Ware Senior High School.
The 2021 edition of the NSMQ will be exciting, entertaining, and fun as SHSs prepare for the competition.
1997 – Opoku Ware Senior High School
2000 – St Peter's Senior High School
2001 – Pope John Senior High School
2002 – Opoku Ware Senior High School
2005 – St Peter's Senior High School
2007 – St Augustine's College
2010 no competition was held
2011 no competition was held
2012 – Ghana Secondary Technical School
2018 – St Peter's Senior High School
2019 - St. Augustine's College