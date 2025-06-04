Millions withdrawn into ‘big Ghana must go’ bags for Adu-Boahene - Errand boy spills alarming details

Frank Anane Dekpey, an errand boy for the embattled former Director of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has revealed shocking details about large cash withdrawals he made on his behalf.

In a witness statement dated 2nd June 2025, Dekpey admitted that he attended the same church as Mildred Donkor, referred to as A3 in the ongoing trial, where he used to run errands and wash her car.

According to him, he later met Mr Adu-Boahene, referred to as A1, during a church seminar and eventually became his errand boy as well.

He disclosed that he ran errands for A3, including depositing and withdrawing money on her behalf from UMB Bank or Stanbic Bank, which he then handed over to A1.

Mr Dekpey stated:

I usually delivered the money to A1 at his office near Metro TV in Labone. I used to collect money from the Labone branch of UMB Bank. I also made deposits and withdrawals from the Airport branch of Stanbic Bank on A3’s instructions.

He continued:

I either delivered the monies I withdrew to A1 or returned them to A3. I do not recall ever handing the money to A2. In many instances, the cheques given to me by A3 were sealed in an envelope. She would direct me to a specific bank staff member who would cash the cheques.

He noted that the cash was usually withdrawn from the bank in large "Ghana Must Go" bags, although he claimed he was unaware of the actual amounts.

Each time I went to the banks, the staff would give me a receipt to write my name, telephone number, and append my signature.

He concluded:

I know of a company called Vertex Solutions. I became familiar with the company because I made several deposits into its Stanbic Bank account on A3’s instructions. They always handed me the pay-in slip, which bore the name Vertex Solutions.