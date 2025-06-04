NSB finance director explains how she ‘unknowingly’ transferred GH¢49m to Adu-Boahene’s account

The Director of Finance at the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Edith Ruby Opokua Adumuah, has revealed in court how she unknowingly authorised the transfer of GH¢49 million into accounts allegedly linked to the former NSB Director, Kwabena Adu-Boahene.

In her witness statement dated 30 May 2025, Madam Adumuah outlined how a series of payments were made under the instruction of Mr Adu-Boahene, referred to as "A1" in the court documents.

According to her, the NSB operated three main accounts: the "Bureau of National Communications" account at the Bank of Ghana (BoG), which was the Bureau’s primary account; a second operational account at the BoG titled "Bureau of National Communications 2"; and a Fidelity Bank account named "The Director BNC".

On 6 February 2020, she said A1 instructed her to write a cheque for GH¢27.1 million, made payable to "BNC Operations", and later handed it over to him. At the time, she believed the payee referred to an internal account.

Her assumption was later proven incorrect.

I later found out, when I was invited for questioning concerning this case, that that particular cheque was deposited into an account named ‘BNC Communications Bureau-Operations’ at UMB Bank. I did not know this at the time I wrote the cheque for A1. I also found out from EOCO investigators that that bank account belonged to a private company called ‘BNC Communication Bureau Limited’, which is owned and controlled by A1 and A2.

The witness disclosed that on 18 March 2020, A1 again directed her to issue a cheque for GH¢1 million from the Bureau’s Fidelity Bank account, "The Director BNC". A third payment followed on 30 March 2020, when she was asked to prepare a cheque for GH¢21 million from the same account.

She added that after A1 and the late National Security Coordinator, Joshua Kyeremeh, signed the cheques, she was instructed to deposit them into the “BNC Operations” account at UMB Bank.

I complied with A1's directive believing that ‘BNC Operations’ bank account was an additional BNC operational account which I did not have the security clearance to know. I can identify the copies of cheque numbered 020086 for GH¢27,100,000.00, cheque numbered 020089 for GH¢1,000,000.00, and cheque numbered 020094 for GH¢21,000,000.00 to the Honourable Court.

She however admitted:

The instructions from A1 to write the cheques in favour of ‘BNC Operations’ and deposit same into the UMB account came to me as unusual. However, due to the ‘need-to-know’ policy in our set-up, I was unable to raise any question but rather carried out A1's instructions.