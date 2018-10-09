Mahama mobbed by nurses at Jirapa

news

Former President John Mahama was mobbed at Jirapa in the Upper West region as nurses sought to take selfies with him.

Mahama had visited the nurses as part of his Upper West region campaign tour.

He arrived at Jirapa to meet chiefs and people and some very enthusiastic nurses.

Earlier, he said he will create more jobs for nurses and other health workers if he is elected as president again.

Mahama added that his government had the intention to build health facilities in every district so as to create room for more nurses and other health workers to be employed.

That intention, he said, was not understood very well by the nurses, thus, leading to agitations and protests against his government at the time he was in office.

Mahama, Bagbin and some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are contesting for the flagbearership slot of the NDC ahead of the 2020 polls.

Mahama is seeking the mandate of delegates to lead the party to victory in the 2020 presidential elections.

He reminded delegates of the importance of the upcoming flagbearership elections and encourage them to participate on election day.

He also urged party members to work together following the constituency and regional executive elections of the NDC.