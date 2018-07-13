Management didn’t assign personal bodyguards or guns to Captain Smart

news

The management of Adom FM has indicated that it was not aware that one of its employees Godsbrain Blessed Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart took a gun and personal bodyguards to the NPP National Delegates Conference at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

In a statement issued by the media house, it stated that they do not condone the alleged actions by the station’s morning show host if it is true.

“We wish to state that the Management of the Adom FM has neither assigned any personal bodyguards to Captain Smart nor do we know of any and that his actions, if true as alleged, were neither sanctioned nor condoned by us,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: Married man pours acid on lover

Captain Smart was arrested and granted bail at the New Patriotic Party delegates conference at Koforidua in the Eastern Region after a pistol and other accouterments were found on him at the conference grounds.

His bodyguard was also arrested for having weapons on him.

READ ALSO: ‘Charlotte Osei one of the most competent people I've ever met' - U.S. Ambassador

The police handed him over to the National Security for further interrogation, according to the Eastern regional police command.

Meanwhile, Adom FM said that even though it has started investigating the matter internally, “we will await the outcome of the National Security investigations, upon which further action will be taken if necessary.”

Below is the full release by Management of the station:

STATEMENT ON THE ARREST OF CAPTAIN SMART

“The attention of Management of Adom 106.3 FM has been drawn to reports in the media that Godsbrain Blessed Smart, a.k.a. Captain Smart, host of Adom FM’s Morning Show, Dwaso Nsem, was picked up for questioning by the Police on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the NPP National Delegates Conference, which took place at Koforidua, Eastern Region.

Captain Smart was part of a team from Adom FM 106.3 FM who were dispatched to cover the Conference.

From the reports, Captain Smart was arrested together with his bodyguards. The reports allege that his bodyguards, who were dressed like military men, were wielding unauthorized guns and other unauthorized accoutrements.

We understand from the reports, that National Security Officers present, took over the case and subsequently granted bail to Captain Smart, after interrogation. The matter is currently being investigated by National Security.

We wish to state that the Management of the Adom FM has neither assigned any personal bodyguards to Captain Smart nor do we know of any and that his actions, if true as alleged, were neither sanctioned nor condoned by us.

Even though we have commenced internal investigations into the matter, we will await the outcome of the National Security investigations, upon which further action will be taken if necessary.”

By Management of Adom 106.3 FM